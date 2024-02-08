Sudhanshu Pandey reveals how he feels when his character Vanraj does not get much screen time on Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been entertaining the audience with its one-of-a-kind plot since the beginning. In a special interview with Bollywood Life, Sudhanshu Pandey reveals how he handles it when the show's creators prioritize Anuj, Anu, and other characters over giving his character Vanraj more screen time.

Sudhanshu Pandey’s reaction to not getting enough focus

Anupamaa's plot centers on Rupali Ganguly, who plays the main lead character in the show. However, every character in the show has their own unique importance. Sometimes, the makers focus solely on one character and overlook the others to develop the storyline.

Sudhanshu opens up and shares his unfiltered feelings with Bollywood Life. The actor said, "I am very patient and secure as an actor. I know the makers can't keep focusing on just one character or track, as it's a daily soap, and keeping the focus on just one character will become boring after a point of time. The story is invariably about Anupama, but if there are no male protagonists or other characters, then everything will fall flat. A maker has to make the audience see the story through every character's point of view at regular intervals; only then does the show work. As far as insecurity is concerned, I am way past that. I have done a good amount of feature films, web series, and a Hollywood film. I really don't go into that space where I will feel insecure."

How comfortable does Sudhanshu feel about not getting screen time

The reason why a lot of TV actors quit their shows is because they feel like they're not getting enough screen time or they're being ignored by the producers. However, Vanraj, the actor from Anupamaa, is different. He's not insecure about that at all. In fact, he's so confident because he's worked in movies, web series, and even a Hollywood film.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old actor believes that Anupamaa is a daily soap and it cannot just keep on focusing on one single character for that long. They have to keep on changing their focus to build a story around them to attract the audience's interest.

Therefore, Sudhanshu Pandey is as confident as before and is not even a little insecure about not getting enough coverage.

Sudhanshu Pandey’s career journey

The 49-year-old actor started his career in modelling later he worked in Khiladi 420. Bill 2, 2.0, Radhe and now Anupamaa. The actor feels secure with his career and understands the demands of the show to maintain its audience.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar reveals THIS candid fact about Khanzaadi; WATCH