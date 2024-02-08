Post Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar is back in his life, focusing on his career and professional life. The actor has joined hands with Mannara Chopra for a music video set to release very soon. Ahead of the release, the Udaariyaan actor was snapped in the city, expressing joy and delight over the music video.

Abhishek Kumar reveals Khanzaadi shifted to Gurgaon

As Abhishek was spotted in the city, the paparazzi told him, "Market mein bas Abhishek bhai chalne chahiye (The market should only have Abhishek's dominance). The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up commented, "Nahi nahi bhai, jo jo achha kaam kar raha hai chalne chahiye aur sab achha kam kar rahe hain" (No, no brother, whoever is doing good work should proceed ahead and everyone is doing a good job).

Further, while interacting with the paparazzi, Abhishek Kumar revealed a surprising fact about Khanzaadi. When they asked him if he would meet her, the Udaariyaan actor replied, "Khanzaadi Gurgaon shift ho gayi hai" (Khanzaadi has shifted to Gurgaon).

Have a look at the video:

About Abhishek Kumar's upcoming song

When behind-the-scenes photos from the music video began surfacing on social media, the buzz for Mannara Chopra-Abhishek Kumar's reunion brought about a storm among the netizens. As of now, things are in place, and an official announcement for the project is already out.

Advertisement

Titled Saanware, the upcoming track will have these actors in a completely new look while sharing screen space. The teaser for the same will be out on February 9th at 11:00 AM, followed by the song's release on February 12th. Sung by Akhil Sachdeva, who also serves as the lyricist, Saanware has Kartik Dev and Gaurav Dev providing the music.

Abhishek Kumar's work front

For the last few days, there has been a buzz on social media concerning Abhishek Kumar's upcoming projects. Some reports suggest that he is in talks about playing a pivotal role in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7. On the other hand, certain reports say that Abhishek might appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Well, whichever reaches the confirmation, we will surely let you know!

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2024: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah gives date-night-ready inspo in strapless bodycon dress