Surbhi Chandna completed a month of marital bliss. the Ishqbaaaz actress got married on 2nd March 2024 in a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur. After dating beau Karan Sharma for thirteen years, the couple finally got hitched in attendance by their family members and close friends. While the wedding was quite dreamy, the fans spotted a similarity between Chandna's real-life wedding and her real-life wedding in Sherdil Shergill.

Surbhi Chandna had a similar bridal entry in Sherdil Shergill

One of the main highlights of Chandna's wedding was her bridal entry. The Qubool Hai actress walked down the aisle singing a beautiful version of the song Kahaan Suno penned by Sharma. Her entry was surreal and left almost everyone smiling ear to ear. However, did you know a similar entry was shot in Sherdil Shergill?

In Sherdil Shergill, Chandna's character Manmeet walked down the aisle signing for Rajkumar (Dheeraj Dhoopar). She sang the Makhna song while entering as a bride in the show.

Take a look at the fan-made edit here:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding

After dating each other for thirteen years, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur. Surbhi's friends from Ishqbaaaz, Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, and Kunal Jaisingh among others were a part of the grand celebration.

The wedding festivities began on 1st March 2024 with a grand mehndi ceremony. The couple twinned in green outfits. Other functions like Sufi night, engagement ceremony and Haldi ceremony were also held and were celebrated with a lot of zest.

A clip of Surbhi getting emotional during the chooda ceremony, hugging her parents, melted many hearts.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love story

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, Karan and Surbhi revealed their love story. They first met at a surprise party planned by Sharma's mother. Surbhi and her family had recently shifted to Karan's building and her mother became friends with Sharma's mother.

When Karan was supposed to fly to Mumbai from London for his birthday, his mother planned a party and called Surbhi's mother. His mother also invited Surbhi. She attended the party post her office. Karan noticed her during the party but didn't get too friendly as he wanted to play smart. The other day, Sharma stalked Chandna online and messaged her asking for a coffee date.

Surbhi who had gotten out of a relationship recently, agreed to meet Sharma. They became friends and used to talk over video calls when Sharma returned to London. Gradually, they started to feel jealous about the people in each other's lives. When Karan moved to Mumbai, the duo started dating officially. However, they mentioned that nobody proposed to each other in their relationship.

Surbhi told Pinkvilla that probably keeping their individuality intact is what has worked in favor of her relationship with Karan.

More about Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna started off her career with Qubool Hai, wherein she played a challenging character. She made her debut as a lead actress in Ishqbaaaz as Anika. Her camaraderie with Nakuul Mehta and the other cast of the show was quite appreciated. She also has shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sanjivani, Naagin, and Sherdil Shergill in her kitty. She made her OTT debut with Rakshak: India's Brave Chapter 2 alongside Barun Sobti.

