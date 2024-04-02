Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married earlier last month in a grand wedding celebration held in the Pink City, Jaipur. The duo had a two-day long celebration and wedding rituals which were attended by close friends and family members. Everything about the wedding was top-notch and grand. Recently, the newlyweds got into a conversation with Pinkvilla wherein they spoke at length about their relationship, the reason for keeping it under the wraps, what worked in their favor, and more.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma; who apologizes first?

In a fun rapid-fire session during Surbhi and Karan's interview with Pinkvilla, we asked them about who among the two apologizes first after a fight. Karan was quick to respond that earlier he used to apologize and give in. However, gradually it came down to keeping a balance between the two. Surbhi Chandna was seen agreeing with beau Karan.

Take a look at the entire interview of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma here:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on each other's love languages

When asked about Karan's love language, Surbhi shared that Karan is quite filmy and everything he does is with grandeur. He looks forward to surprising her with grand gestures and planning fun dates among other things and this is how he expressed his love to the Ishqbaaaz actress.

Talking about Surbhi's love language, Karan stated that Surbhi doesn't express much but he knows that she cares and loves because of her gestures. Karan said, "Surbhi takes care of me like a baby. She has her own gestures. She pampers me a lot."

The Qubool Hai actress added, "I'm not very filmy, I am practical."

Surbhi Chandna on what worked in favor of her relationship with Karan Sharma

Surbhi added that the fact that she and Karan have kept their individuality intact has helped them and worked in favor of their relationship. She mentioned that they are very well aware of what the other person wants, which is quite important.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's first meeting

Revealing the fun story of their first meeting, Karan shared that the duo met each other at his surprise birthday party planned by his mother. Surbhi and his family shifted to Karan's building and his mother invited Chandna's mother and also asked her to get her daughter along. Surbhi went to the party and Karan noticed her, however, he played smart and didn't show a lot of interest in her.

The next day, Karan stalked her on social media sent her a message, and asked her if she'd like to hang out. Chandna who had gotten out of a relationship recently decided to meet Karan over a coffee. After the coffee date, Karan left for London and the duo continued talking over video calls.

Gradually, they started feeling insecure about the other people in each other's lives. When Karan returned to Mumbai, the duo started to date officially.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's grand wedding

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on 2nd March 2024 in a grand celebration. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi function followed by a Sufi Night, engagement, Haldi ceremony, and the wedding reception. The highlight of the wedding was Surbhi singing a song penned by Sharma when she walked down the aisle. Netizens loved Surbhi's bridal entry.

