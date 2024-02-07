Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air for over 15 years, making it one of the longest-running TV shows. Just recently, the sitcom reached an impressive milestone of 4000 episodes. To commemorate this special achievement, producer Asit Kumar Modi shared his thoughts on the accomplishment.

Asit Kumar Modi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 4000 episode

Talking about the remarkable feat, Neela Film Production's Asit Kumar Modi called the 4,000-episode milestone a humbling experience. He stated how their commitment to creating content not only acted as a source of entertainment but also resonated with the heart of India. Asit mentioned it as a celebration of their cultural ethos.

"The show's success is a collective achievement, and we express our gratitude to the viewers, channel, and our team for their unwavering support," he added.

Additionally, the official social media account of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah posted a picture showcasing their festive celebration on the set of the show. The photo shows Asit Kumar Modi and all the actors gathered up to cut cakes. Besides the lovely frame, the caption reads, "#TMKOC4000 episodes ki yaatra, hasi ke saath! Humne saath mein dekhe anek pal. Join the celebrations!! Aapka shukriya!."

Have a look at the post:

Palak Sindhwani's post

Known for playing Sonu in the show, actress Palak Sindhwani posted a series of pictures with the co-stars, celebrating the delightful moment. She wrote, "Beyond Grateful..Time Flies and How!! Congratulations to the entire team of @taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp for achieving this milestone and Thank You to each one of you for showering so much love and support, Aapke pyaar se hi hum sab hai!"

Advertisement

Munmun Dutta's special post

Dropping a few snaps marking the milestone, Babita ji, aka Munmun Dutta, penned a sweet note. She captioned her post, "4000 Episodes Couldn’t have been more grateful for everything today. Small town girl with big dreams..16 years later, after immense hard work, hardships and perseverance, here I Am Today . Standing tall with dignity! Whatever little I have achieved today is my own and no one can take that away from me."

Ambika Ranjankar's feels grateful

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 4000 episodes, actress Ambika expresses gratitude to God and the audience. She wrote, "Yet another milestone...4000 Happysodes... There's sure some magic that's working for all of us to come this long... God's grace, His blessings and His way of showering abundance... And the immense love, support and appreciation received from the audience.. Grateful forever

Millions and millions of thanks to each one of you"

Mandar Chandwadkar's expresses gratitude

For the beautiful and amazing journey at Taarak Mehta Ka Olltah Chashmah, actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, treated fans with a heartwarming video. He captioned it as, "NATAMASTAK.. lots of gratitude and love to you all."

Advertisement

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The TV show is based on Taarak Mehta's weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which he wrote for the Gujarati newspaper Chitralekha. It first aired on SAB TV in 2008 and has been running ever since. The main characters are Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and Daya, portrayed by Disha Vakani. However, Disha Vakani took an indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and hasn't returned to the show. Alongside them, the cast includes Nitish Bhaluni, Sacchin Shroff, Amit Bhatt, Sunaina Faujdar, and many others.