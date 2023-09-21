Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has THIS savage message for people who judge

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is best known for her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress played the character of Roshan in the show. She hit the headlines when she reported serious allegations against the producer of the show Asit Modi post her exit from the show. While the producer rubbished the allegations, the matter is subjudice. After Jennifer's bold revelations about the working conditions on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a lot of people supported her, however, a section of viewers have been judging her too. Now, Jennifer has taken to her social media account to post a savage reply for all the ones who've been judging her.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's post for people who judge

In a recent video posted by Jennifer on Instagram, she is seen addressing everyone who is judging her after the entire controversy. In the video, Jennifer gives a savage reply to the haters and says, "Agar itna judge karna hai toh judge ki kursi pe baith jaaiyena". (If you want to judge so much, you should go and sit on a magistrate's chair).

Have a look at the video posted by her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the controversies

Apart from Jennifer's claims, the show has also been making headlines for a long time now due to many other controversies. The show witnessed the exit of one of the most important characters Mehta Sahab played by Shailesh Lodha. It was an abrupt exit followed by Shailesh slamming the producer of the show for non-payment. The makers roped in Sachin Shroff to reprise the role of Mr. Mehta. The return of Daya Ben played by Disha Vakhani is still discussed. Raj Anadkat, who played Tappu in the show also exited the show abruptly. There was a lot of conjecture about Raj's apparent beef with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), however, both the actors refuted the buzz. Actor Nitish Bhulani is now roped in as the new Tappu. The character was earlier essayed by Bhavya Gandhi. Many actors like Neha Mehta, Monika Bhadoria, and Priya Ahuja Rajda have also made an exit from the show.

