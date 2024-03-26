Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, famous for portraying Roshan in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently came forward with startling accusations against producer Asit Modi. She filed a police report against him, alleging that Asit had made inappropriate advances towards her. Additionally, she took legal action against producers Sohil Ramani and Jatin Ramani in the previous year. Now, there has been a significant development in the case, and Jennifer's fight against Asit Modi has taken a new turn.

Asit Modi to pay compensation amount to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

According to the Times Of India, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal sought help from the Government of Maharashtra. When the Local Complaints Committee took over the matter, Asit Modi was found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013.

While talking to Etimes, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared that official orders have been issued asking Asit to pay her the due amount. Not only this, Jennifer stated that the producer will be paying an additional charge for holding back her payment, amounting to around Rs 25-30 Lakhs. Talking about the harassment, Asit Kumarr Modi has been imposed a charge of Rs 5 Lakhs.

The verdict was out days before

Talking about the verdict and the sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that it has been days since the verdict was out. The judgment was announced on 15th Feb 2024, but the actress was asked not to share anything in this regard.

Jennifer expressed her disappointment in the verdict and mentioned how Asit Modi had not been punished despite having pleaded guilty. Additionally, the fact that no chargesheet was filed after months of lodging the FIR was another reason for Jennifer to be disappointed.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment as he made passing comments. She not only filed a case against him but registered a complaint against project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Later, the makers onboarded Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal controversially exited the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

