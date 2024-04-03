Mandar Chandwadkar gained immense popularity by portraying the character of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the highly acclaimed sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been associated with the show since its very beginning and has garnered a huge fan base. In a recent encounter, Mandar had the pleasure of meeting the real IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who inspired the film 12th Fail.

Mandar Chandwadkar meets Manoj Kumar Sharma:

Sharing a glimpse of his meeting with the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, Mandar Chandwadkar made a post on his social media handle. In this post, he shared a selfie clicked with the real-life hero of 12th Fail and penned a long caption. The actor used 'Restart' song as an audio for this post. Also, in this snap, we see a glimpse of Sacchin Shrof.

Mandar Chandwadkar wrote, "Had a privilege to meet this amazing human being Mr. Manoj sharma (ips officer).. we everyone know him because of the movie 12th fail.. based on his life..a truly inspirational man and glad to know that he is also a fan of tmkoc..milne pe unhone kaha ke AAP CHAHE DUSRE KAM BHI KARO PAR TMKOC CHALTA REHNA CHAHIYE.. thank you so much sir for such a wonderful appreciation..(@drmanoj_kumarsharma.ips )"

Advertisement

Take a look at Mandar Chandwadkar's post here-

About 12th Fail:

12th Fail has carved a special space in the hearts of audiences. Starring the most talented Vikrant Massey and beautiful Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film struck the right chord with the audiences and inspired many. It has gained worldwide recognition and appreciation. The film is considered to be one of the most inspiring ones in recent years and is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Along with Mandar Chandwadkar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Mumun Dutta, Sacchin Shrof, Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and many others in pivotal roles. The show recently celebrated an impressive 15 years of entertaining its audience with fantastic stories. Each actor's character has made a special place in the viewers' hearts and gained a lot of fame.

ALSO READ: Was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jheel Mehta aka Sonu fired from show due to height? Actress reveals