Was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jheel Mehta aka Sonu fired from show due to height? Actress reveals

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bringing joy to millions of lives with its entertaining tracks. The show has given a unique identity to its actors. Jheel Mehta who played the role of Sonu for a long time on the show has left the show. Recently, the actress addressed various speculations regarding her exit that are floating on the internet.

Jheel Mehta aka Sonu on reason behind exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In the first vlog uploaded on her channel, Jheel Mehta shared many interesting details regarding her stint on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, why she quit the show, if she would return, and more.

Revealing the actual reason for leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress said, “I left Taarak Mehta because I was in 10th standard and as you know, we have these board exams. I needed to prepare for them and which is why I decided to leave the show.”

Take a look at Jheel Mehta’s recent Instagram post:

She further dismissed the rumors of being fired from the show because of her height and stated, “Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies. I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it.”

Clarifying the air around her making a comeback on the show, Jheel quoted, “No. I have been asked this question the most. But let me just tell everybody, no, I will not. Being on TV was something I wanted to do as a child. And I fulfilled that dream of mine after which I was focusing on my studies. And now I'm into business and that is what I am planning.”

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for the last fifteen years. The show has an ensemble cast consisting of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his Neela Telefilms banner. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV.

