Palak Sindhwani, known for playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is celebrating her 26th birthday today (April 11). The actress celebrated her birthday with her co-actors, close friends and family. She has shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration with a heartfelt note.

Palak Sindhwani shares pictures from her birthday celebration

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a few pictures with her friends from her birthday celebration. She wore a vibrant red satin bodycon dress. In the pictures, she looked beautiful while posing with her family and friends. She expressed gratitude to her friends and family for making her birthday special.

Palak Sindhwani pens heartfelt note

The actress wrote in the heartfelt caption, “Love, Laughter and cake!! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special with your presence, You all know how precious you all are to me!! Thanks to all my fan clubs for such beautiful edits and the one month Countdown, You guys are insane, I’m so grateful for all your love! Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes, I’m forever grateful and this life is so beautiful, Thank you God for being so kind to me!! #birthdaypost #blessed #grateful #thankyou #birthday #palaksindhwani #birthdaygirl #birthdaycake #love #blessed.”

Friends and fan reactions

As soon as Palak Sindhwani shared the pictures, Sunayan Fozdar, Ambika, Navika Kotia, Sachin Shroff, Palak Purswani, and other actors reacted to it. Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. One user wrote, “Happyy birthday baby, wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Love you!” Another user commented, “Omggg! You are looking so pretty as always please God protect this precious girl from evil eye.”

More about Palak Sindhwani

For those unfamiliar, Palak Sindhwani gained popularity for her portrayal of Sonu Aatmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Audiences adore her portrayal of Sonu, who brings a fun element to the show. The Dilip Joshi starrer TMKOC began airing in 2008, and the sitcom has now completed over 3500 episodes.

