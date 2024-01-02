Bigg Boss 17, Jan 1, 2024: 'Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se': Ankita Lokhande recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 1, 2024: There have been several times when Ankita Lokhande spoke about her past relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Today, again, the actress recalled the phase of her life when she got numb after learning about Sushant's demise. Ankita spoke about her relationship with the actor, spoke about Sushant's family, and a lot of other things.

Ankita Lokhande recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

The conversation started with K-pop singer Aoora asking Ankita whether she blocks people on social media. Replying to his question, she said, "Yaa, I block many people. I have blocked already." Munawar Faruqui told Aoora, "I don't block, ignore." Hearing Munawar's reply, Aoora says, "Wow."

Ankita Lokhande then tells Munawar, "But maine na bohot logo ko uss time pe block kiya. Kyuki meko itna ganda bola jaata tha, mei nahi le sakti thi. Maine block kar diya. (But I blocked many people that time because there were bad things told to me which I couldn't take it)." Munawar then says, "That was a very bad time."

Ankita then adds, "It was very difficult. For anyone who was related to him (Sushant Singh Rajput). I was not there in his life when it all happened." Munawar inquired whether Sushant's manager's demise happened before his death or after his death. Ankita said, "It happened before, but she was not his manager. She managed him once for 5-6 days, but she wasn't his manager."

Advertisement

The Pavitra Rishta actress mentions how there is so much to this. Munawar mentions how people become detectives on the internet and join any link. Ankita agrees with Munawar. Ankita tells him how it was a bad time. She says, "Meri toh sab hawayein udd chuki thi. Main chahe ho ya nahi sath mei usse koi farak nahi padta. (I was shattered. It doesn't matter whether I was with him or not)."

Ankita opens up about their breakup and relationship

Munawar Faruqui asked Ankita, "When did you'll break up?" She says, "February 26, 2016. Munawar asked, "You'll lived together?" Ankita replied, "Yes, for 7 years. Just after one month of Pavitra Rishta, we started dating. Even he must have been in pain, I'm sure. But it was very painful for me because he was moving ahead in something, and I used to feel left out. Even he didn't know that this would happen."

Ankita talks about Sushant's family and his education

Munawar asked, "He was from Bihar, right?" Ankita said, "Yes." He inquired, "Family was in Bihar?" Ankita disclosed, "No. One of his sisters was in the USA, another is in Chandigarh, his father was in Patna and Delhi. Very very well-educated family. Highly intelligent people."

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput, she said, "He was so intelligent. He used to solve any mathematics. He was an IIT student and in India, he earned 7th rank something in IIT."

Ankita recalls seeing Sushant's picture

Talking about his demise, she said, "When I saw him, I felt everything was over. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad." She mentioned how that picture angered her, and she received it on the day of his demise itself.

Ankita expressed how she was numb after seeing that picture of Sushant. She said, "It looked like he's sleeping. I just kept looking at that picture and thought there was so much in his brain. I knew him very well. He must have had so much in his brain but all was vanished. You are nothing, you're just a body then."

Munawar enquired, "He was interested in space right." Ankita revealed, "Yes, he even purchased a house on the moon. We can buy land nowadays on the moon, so he made that himself."

Advertisement

The actress mentions how if Sushant had been alive he would have done exceptional in his life. She shared, "Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye tha (He was broken because of something. This shouldn't have happened)."

Munawar asked, "Lot of things or one thing?" Ankita responded, "I don't know." She got a little teary-eyed. Munwar then went and hugged her and called her "strongest."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 25: Ankita Lokhande recalls crying after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's kissing scene