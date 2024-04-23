Arti Singh, known for her authenticity throughout her career in both fiction and nonfiction shows, is preparing to tie the knot this week. The bridal shower, organized by her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, was a tremendous success as Arti radiated with joy and danced the night away!

Pinkvilla has learned an interesting detail about Arti Singh's fiance Dipak Chauhan's late mother being fond of the Waris actress much before they met.

Dipak Chauhan's mother liked Arti Singh much before the couple met

Arti has already gone on record saying for her it’s an arranged cum love marriage to businessman Dipak Chauhan. However, a little birdie tells us, "Dipak’s late mother had religiously followed Arti's Bigg Boss 13 and was very fond of her and would keep telling Dipak to vote for Arti.’

Now this is why they say 'Marriages are made in Heaven' as though Dipak's mom is not with the couple today, she had picked Arti as her favorite years ago. Dipak met Arti after his mother had passed away.

Take a look at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's Haldi ceremony:

Arti Singh's wedding festivities

Arti Singh's wedding festivities began with a fun bridal shower hosted by brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah. Her cousin Ragini Khanna along with friends Mahhi Vij, Aryaman Seth, and Shehzada Dhami among others were present at the party and enjoyed with the bride-to-be.

Arti received significant admiration for her authenticity during her stint on Bigg Boss, ultimately making it to the Top 5 in season 13. Apart from her reality TV success, she has showcased her acting skills in popular shows such as Waris and Sharavani.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to get married on the 25th of April.