The Great Indian Kapil Show aired its third episode tonight. The guests for tonight’s episode at Kap’s Cafe were Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali. They talked about their recently released film, Amar Singh Chamkila, and made some interesting revelations. While talking about his choice of casting for the film, Imtiaz Ali revealed how Parineeti was ready to put on weight for the role.

Parineeti Chopra on putting on 15 kgs for the film

Talking about the casting of Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shared why Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti were the perfect fit for the roles. He reveals Shah Rukh Khan once told him that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in the country. Further talking about Parineeti Chopra, he shared, “We couldn’t have had a better cast. Parineeti was an actor, singer, and an individual who was ready to put on 15 kilos. It was nice and comforting.”

As Imtiaz Alli concludes, Parineeti shares why she needed to put on weight. “Genuinely, you won’t enjoy a biopic if you look like yourself. So, I quickly put on 15 kilos because I wanted to look like Amarjot ji. She performed during pregnancy, so you should look pregnant in the film,” shared the actress.

She further continued narrating her experience working with Imtiaz Ali, “I was under his guidance. Unhone mujhe jo khane khilaye hain, jitna aish kiye hain is film pe, mujhe nahi lagta ayesa picture kabhi milne wala hain mujhe zindagi main. (He fed me so much, and I had so much fun working on this film, I don’t think I’ll ever get to work on such a film.)”

Hearing Parineeti, Archana Puran Singh expresses her wish to work on such a project. “Yaar, ayesa role muhhe chahiye, jaha kha kha ke… (I want such a role, where I only eat…)” The audience laughs.

With Sunil Grover as Dafli, and Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as Doland Drunk and Kim Kong, it was an entertaining episode. The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM. The guests for the next episode will be Vicky and Sunny Kaushal.

