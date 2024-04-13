The Great Indian Kapil Show saw the appearance of the Amar Singh Chamkila team. Parineeti Chopra, Diiljit Dosanjh, and director Imtiaz Ali graced the show and shared interesting insights from the movie.

As the director talked about what inspired him to make this movie, he also shared why he chose Diljit Dosanjh for the role of Chamkila. What surprised the viewers was his revelation that Shah Rukh Khan had once told him Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor.

Imtiaz Ali on inspiration behind Chamkila

The host, Kapil Sharma asked director Imtiaz Ali about what inspired him to take up Chamkila's story. The director shared, "I have shot in Punjab several times, and udhaar shaam ke baad log mood main aa jate hain. Toh ayesehi shaam pe… (People tend to get into the mood after evening).”

Diljit Dosanjh iinterrupts him and says, “Aksar log shaam ke baad mood main aa jate hain, ainvayi Punjabi badnam hain. (People often get into the mood after evenings, it’s only that Punjabis have a bad reputation).” Kapil Sharma teases him and says the Punjabi blood is boiling inside him and he is defending them.

Imtiaz Ali says that since they are good at hearts, they tend to get into the mood quickly. The host says he has covered up well. Then he goes on to narrate, “Waha par shooting ho rahi toh tohh udhar ek aadmi badtameezi and galiya de rahe the (I was shooting there and a guy came up and was abusing and all)."

It was during the shooting of Jab We Met. When he confronted the guy, he said that the director was being unfair as he showed a different color for the turban of Dara Singh’s family. Then he went on to make the guys a part of the set and discussed with him all the outfits and dialogues. "Dheere dheere mujhe bhii rang samajh main aaya Punjab ka alag alag.”

Why Diljit Dosanjh was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for Chamkila?

This is the first collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali. On being asked by the host, why Dosanjh was his first choice for the movie, the director made an interesting revelation. “Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ne bola tha ki agar is mulk main sabse achha koi actor hain, toh paa ji hain.” This statement makes Parineeti exclaim, “Wow!” and the audience cheers loudly. Unable to believe this, Dosanjh jokes, “Shayad mood main honge. (Maybe he was in the mood)”

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

