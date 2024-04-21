Munawar Faruqui has a large fanbase, especially after he won the controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Like any other celebrity, he manages to grab attention whenever he makes an appearance at parties or public events. Recently, the comedian shared an update about his health on social media.

On Friday evening, he took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture of himself in a hospital, getting treatment via an IV drip. Expressing his concerns about facing health issues, he wrote, “Lag gaye nazar."

Munawar Faruqui’s health update sparks concern

Despite not knowing much about Munawar's health, a photo of him caused a lot of worry among his fans. On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag "Get Well Soon Munawar" began trending rapidly, with fans pouring in love and well wishes for the Bigg Boss 17 winner.

Munawar Faruqui expresses gratitude to fans for their wishes

The stand-up comedian gave an update on his health on Saturday, asking his fans to pray for him. Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram story, shared a selfie and wrote, "Shukriya itne pyaare messages ke liye. Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho. (Thank you for such lovely messages. I am recovering, keep praying)."

More about Munawar Faruqui

In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui emerged as a winner of the show by securing the highest number of votes. Along with a huge cash prize, the stand-up comedian also walked away with a sleek new car and a prestigious trophy. The other four finalists included Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey.

After his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar appeared in a music video called Halki Halki Si. It was a romantic song that also starred Hina Khan.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is all set for his acting debut. The winner of Bigg Boss 17 will appear in an upcoming web series titled First Copy. Munawar unveiled the teaser of the show on his social media account during the auspicious festival of Eid. Munawar’s performance is impressive in the teaser, playing a shady character involved in piracy. The release date and OTT platform of the show is yet to be announced.

