Thursday is finally here! Every Thursday, the TRP reports of television shows are released wherein the makers get an idea about what the viewers are consuming. We are currently in the tenth week of the year and the TRP report for the week is as follows:

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa is at the top position with 2.6 points. The show is consistent with the numbers as compared to the last week's ratings. The current track of the show revolves around Toshu being arrested for stealing gold jewelry. As per the promo, while Toshu will request Anupama to rescue him from police custody, she will take a step back and let him face the consequences of his actions.

Have a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also consistent on the second spot with 2.3 points. Last week, the show secured 2.4 points. The current track of the show revolves around Savi and other kids exposing the scam in Bhosale Institute. The fees of the students were lifted by the accountant. While Ishaan and other Bhosale family members trusted the accountant, it was later revealed that he was the culprit

3. Jhanak

Jhanak is in number third spot with 2.3 points. It left behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to capture the position while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped one position down. The current track of Jhanak revolves around Jhanak and Anirudh's marriage truth being out in the open.

Advertisement

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped from the number 3rd spot to number fourth spot this week with 2.2 points. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira going against Dadi Sa and taking up a case against the Poddar family. In the upcoming episodes, Abhira and Armaan's relationship might deteriorate.

5. Pandya Store

Pandya Store is consistent at 1.8 points, however, its position on the TRP chart has seen a jump. While it was at the sixth spot earlier, it is currently at number 5. The show features Ravi Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in lead roles.

Other shows that made it to the TOP 10 TV shows in the TRP report this week are Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (1.8), Imlie (1.7), Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (1.7), Teri Meri Doriyaann (1.7) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.7).

ALSO READ: TRP Week 9: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin take top 2 spots; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees jump