Since it was the Holi festival last week, the TRP report which usually releases every Thursday got delayed for three days. After a long wait, the TRP report for the previous week is out and we're sure the makers of the show as well as actors and viewers are excited to know the performance of their favourite TV shows. Without any ado, let's check out the TRP report of the week.

Anupamaa

No points for guessing! Anupamaa tops the charts with a consistent 2.7 points. The show had an interesting track of Anupama trapping Toshu to visit the family for Holi celebration and as he came there, she grabbed him and dragged him to the police station. While Vanraj tried to stop her, Anupama was determined to teach Toshu a lesson.

In the upcoming episodes of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anupama will be seen trying to mend her differences with Aadhya. As per the new promo of the show, Anupama dreams of performing on a stage with Aadhya. She is determined to make her dream a reality by winning back Aadhya's trust. However, it will be difficult for Anupama to do the same as Aadhya is quite stubborn and reluctant.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 2.2 points last week, its rating improved and this week, it secured 2.3 points. The show had a major drama recently with Savi encouraging Anvi to take a stand for herself against Mukul Mama and expose him in front of the family members. While Anvi mustered the courage to do the same during the Holi celebrations, family members didn't pay heed as they had consumed bhang. Anvi was heartbroken for not being able to inform the family about her hardships.

At a recent party, Savi played the video clip of Anvi expressing the trauma that Mukul Mama caused her from the Holi function. The revelation leaves everyone shocked. While Mama tries to bail out of the situation blaming Savi, Ishaan sides with her. Surprisingly, Surekha also sides with Savi and slaps Mukul.

Jhanak

Jhanak's ratings saw a slight increase from 2.1 points to 2.2 points this week. The show took an unexpected turn during the Holi festival when Anirudh, under the influence of bhang, professed his love to Jhanak. Arshi caught them in the act and was furious with both of them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is consistent at the fourth spot in the TRP chart with 2.1 points. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan being stuck between choosing Ruhi or Abhira. The show witnessed one of the major changes as the lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were replaced.

This week, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani entered as new Armaan and Ruhi. A few romantic sequences between Armaan-Abhira and Armaan-Ruhi were telecast and got positive responses from the fans.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

The popular mythological series Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, which revolves around the divine couple Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, achieved a remarkable rating of 1.7 points. In the previous week as well, the show had earned the same rating.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured 1.7 points and is in the number fifth spot. The show has been in the news for Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal winning the case against Asit Modi. However, she is set to take the case to the High Court.

Imlie

Imlie is currently ranked seventh this week with 1.6 points. The show recently underwent a cast revamp, with Agastya's family leaving the show after his death and Surya Pratap Reddy's family joining the cast. Actress Jaya Bhattacharya has joined the show as the head of the Reddy family.

Pandya Store

Pandya Store is at the eighth spot in the TRP chart this week with a 1.6 rating. The current track of the show revolves around Natasha and Dhaval getting married. Last week the show was at 1.7 points.

Udne Ki Aasha

Last week too, Udne Ki Aasha secured 1.6 points, like this week. The show was at number fifth spot last week. However, this week the show is at number ninth spot. The show features actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann's TRP witnessed a dip for a few weeks. The show is at a 1.5 rating and on the tenth spot in the TRP charts. The show recently took a leap. Sahiba got married to a new guy while she gave birth to her baby with Angad and named him Akeer.

