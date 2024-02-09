Anita Hassanandani was last seen in the Indian daily soap Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. She has worked in several shows and has impressed the audience with her impressive acting chops. Despite being away from the limelight, she continues to give her fans a sneak peek into her life through her social media. She often shares adorable videos of her toddler Aaravv, which make her fans go 'aww'. Today, the actress is joyously celebrating her son's birthday. Anita also penned a sweet note expressing her love for him.

Anita Hassanandani drops adorable video

Taking to her official social media handle, Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani shared a beautiful short clip of her son Aaravv Reddy, aka Aaru. The video has the little munchkin surrounded by lots of balloons and looks all excited for his special day. Anita and her husband, Rohit, lovingly hug their son while extending a warm birthday wish.

Like every other child, Aaru becomes happy seeing the balloons and engages himself in bursting them. His big smile speaks volumes as he plays around. Treating fans with the cute clip, Anita writes, "Time flies and howwwwwww My world My life My jaan My heartbeat My sun My moon My everything wish you happy happy happy happiest birthday We will try to make all your dreams come true LoveYou @rohitreddygoa @aaravvreddy"

Have a look at the video:

Nakuul Mehta and others react

Reacting to the birthday special video of Anita Hassanandani's son, many celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to the little boy. The comments section is flooded with joyful wishes for Aaravv Reddy, who has turned a year older. Nakuul Mehta drops a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Krystle D'Souza pens, "Happy birthday cutieee AARUU." Gauahar Khan comments, "Bless him big boy ma sha Allah."

One of the comments read, "Best way to celebrate birthday with family.anita & rohit always gave importance to the family most...they always spend quality time with family..in this way children know about bonding ;family importance & value in their life...when ARu will be grown up or marry someone he will give same respect to his parents & grandparents ."

For the unversed, Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy married in Goa in 2013. The couple had their first child, Aaravv Reddy, on 9 February 2021.

