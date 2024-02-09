Post her Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, Manisha Rani is on cloud nine after she entered the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It was her wild card entry in the show that fans could not hold their excitement to see Manisha dancing on the stage. Most recently, the social media influencer is flying high in happiness after meeting Shahid Kapoor.

Manisha Rani has her Bollywood moment with Shahid Kapoor

In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show. They will join the panel alongside Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora as guest judges.

Just a few hours ago, Manisha Rani surprised fans by sharing adorable snapshots with Shahid Kapoor. The two share big smiles as they dance together. The series of photos also shows the Haider actor lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame high as they groove. Reflecting true fan goals, Manisha’s excitement and joy to meet Shahid is so obviously visible in her eyes.

Mentioning her Jab We Met moment with him, Manisha Rani wrote, “Finally apne Aditya se mil li Such an amazing Actor @shahidkapoor"

Have a look at her post:

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently promoting their upcoming romantic comedy-drama film titled Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film stars them as lead couples and the actress will be seen essaying a character of a robot called Sifra.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has hit the theatres today, Feb 9. On Thursday night, a special screening of the film was also held in Mumbai, which was also attended by Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, and many others.

Fans' reactions to Manisha Rani's post

Manisha Rani has a huge fan following and is quite active on social media. This is the reason that her fan girl moment with Shahid Kapoor grabbed much attention of the netizens. In fact, Abdu Rozik also reacted with heart emojis.

One of the fans wrote, "O my god Manisha.... Nazar na Lage" Another comment read, "Kitni perfect picture Aayi 2nd wali op op" (How perfect the second picture is). A user reacted, "She is queen always love to watch her"

Have a look at some of the comments:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Although the entertainment industry has witnessed several dance reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is an exception in itself. With celebrities participating and renowned stars forming the panel of judges, it is always exciting to watch the impeccable performance of the participants.

Speaking of the current season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora as judges. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvikk Dhanjani, the show introduced six wild card entries: Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Varma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi.

As of now, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, and Glen Saldanha have been eliminated from the show.

About Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani made headlines while she was locked in the Bigg Boss 17 house for her close friendship with first runner-up Abhishek Malhan. They were often seen spending time together. Post BB OTT journey, she is quite focused on her career and busy building it strong.

