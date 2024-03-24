Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction. The actress has made a decent name for herself in the television industry. Be it her acting chops or her performances in reality shows, the actress makes sure to garner attention with every appearance that she makes onscreen. The Naagin 6 actress is currently enjoying her break and has gone to USA to meet her brother and enjoy a fun trip. She was seen playing Holi with her brother and her friends in California.

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a joyful Holi

While actresses often shy away from playing Holi citing skin care reasons, Tejasswi is seen playing Holi in its true spirit as she is seen all colorful in one of the glimpses shared by her on Instagram stories. The Naagin actress enjoys the festival of colors with her close ones as she poses with them for pictures.

Probably being cautious of her haircare, Tejasswi is seen wearing a monkey cap while she opted for a white striped long t-shirt to play Holi with her friends.

Take a look at glimpses of Tejasswi Prakash's Holi celebration:

Tejasswi Prakash's Mexico trip

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash has been sharing glimpses from her Mexico trip as she enjoyed with her family and friends. The actress also shared a snapshot explaining how she is managing a long-distance relationship with beau Karan Kundrra. Sharing a screenshot from a video call to boyfriend, she wrote, "When you are away but on video call 24/7. Can you guys please ask him to come here already?"

More about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash appeared in a TV show Sanskar: Dharohar Apnon Ki as Dhara opposite Jay Soni. She gained popularity with her stint in Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur as Ragini. While her character in the show started as a positive one, it was heading towards a grey shade, which the actress wasn't in favor of, hence, the character was retained as a positive one.

She has also been a part of shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Karn Sangini. Tejasswi gained immense popularity with her participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 15.