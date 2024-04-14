They say two TV contemporaries can never be friends. Proving the same wrong, one of the bestie duo from the industry Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti go all out in expressing their love for each other. On Anita's birthday, Surbhi shared a beautiful video and a heartwarming message for her BFF.

Surbhi Jyoti's birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani met on the sets of Naagin 3 and soon became good friends. The duo hit it off instantly and started to catch up with each other post-shooting hours. After years of the show's closure, the duo remained in contact and retained their friendship over the years.

On Anita's birthday, Surbhi shared a random video of the girls chatting and having a fun banter. Along with the video, Jyoti penned a sweet note. She wrote, "My dearest Anita, You are an amazing amazing person. So full of love and compassion. Happy birthday baby. Today and everyday, wishing only the best for you. I love you soooo much. Kisses and hugs @anitahassanandani."

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani:

Rohit Reddy's wish for Anita Hassanandani

Apart from BFF Surbhi's wonderful post, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy also shared a heartwarming post for the actress. Sharing a throwback picture from their initial courtship days, Rohit wrote, "Happy Birthday to the woman who’s been stealing my heart for 14yrs (and now my son's attention) —and still counting! Here’s to you at 43, proving every year that while I may not get wiser, you definitely get more fabulous. Keep up the good work, baby; I’ll try to keep up with you!"

More about Anita Hassanandani

After being a part of Bollywood movies like Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa, and Kucch Toh Hai among others, Anita Hassanandani moved to TV with one of the most popular shows Kavyanjanli. She has also been a part of successful TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the Naagin franchise.

Pinkvilla wishes Anita Hassanandani a very happy birthday!

