Hina Khan, famous for her portrayal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment sector. Her performance on the series elevated her to a household name in India, with her role as Akshara still resonating with audiences. Recently, the Naagin actress posted a touching video of Dargah Hazratbal along with a heartfelt message.

Hina Khan recalls her memories from Dargah Hazratbal

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared a heartwarming video to reminisce about cherished memories from her visit to Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar. She wrote a heart-touching caption, “So my Mom and Brother are in Srinagar this Eid and they visited Hazratbal last Friday, a video called me... They know I have so many fond memories of Hazratbal with my Late Naani..”

She continued, "Whenever she used to be sad or unwell, she used to say WATH DARGAH GACHAV.. Buy us small little things from Dargah sharif, buy us Masaal Tchot, Halwe poratt , Nadir Monj and what not...we used to relish all that in the garden in Hazratbal while she used to pray.."

Hina Khan promises to visit Dargah

Remembering her late Nani, the actress wrote, “Those shikara rides with naani in Hazratbal. It brings back the simplest of times and the fondness of being close to your birthplace and loved ones.. can’t thank you enough @manaanmeer for capturing these heart-touching visuals of Dargah Hazratbal and also my birthplace Kashmir. It surely brought back a lot of fond memories and swayed me into nostalgia. Miss you Ammi.. I will very soon visit Hazratbal.. Inshallah..”

In the video, Hina Khan revealed how her family's recent visit to Dargah Hazratbal stirred up a flood of nostalgic memories, particularly of her late Naani. The video captured the beauty of the tomb and brought back fond memories of Hina's birthplace. She concluded with a heartfelt promise to visit Hazratbal soon, in memory of her beloved grandmother.

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan made her debut in the television industry with her role as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She received praise for her performance in the show. Hina exited the show after 8 years. She has also been a part of many reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 11 and more. Hina has worked in several popular TV shows like Naagin, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and more. She has worked in several short films too.

For the unversed, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. Then, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took over in lead roles. Now, Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit, who recently replaced Shehzada Dhami are the main characters.