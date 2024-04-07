Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra received immense fame with their stints in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 17 respectively. Their journeys in the seasons were quite similar as they were both real and invested a lot in their respective friendships. Ironically, they both ended their journeys as second runner-up. The duo recently met at an event for the first time and had a fun time.

Mannara Chopra and Manisha Rani twinned in white

While there are a lot of similarities between Chopra and Rani, they twinned at an event in white outfits. They both wore white blazers and looked chic. However, they did the styling of the outfit quite differently. While Manisha went for a buttoned-up blazer look, Mannara styled the top differently. The duo met for the first time and showered praises on each other. Mannara wished Manisha for winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. They mentioned that they liked each others' vibe and stated that they didn't decide to twin and it was a mere coincidence.

Take a look at the video of Mannara Chopra and Manisha Rani here:

Furthermore, the Zid actress invited Manisha Rani to her house and the duo hugged each other.

Advertisement

Manisha Rani obliged fans with pictures

From the same event, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani was seen obliging young fans with pictures as she was spotted in the car. The kids requested Manisha for pictures and she requested her driver to take the car towards the kids so that they could click pictures with her. Young fans were elated with Manisha's gesture and clicked snaps with her and told her that they loved her.

Take a look at Manisha Rani's video with young fans here:

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra was seen in a music video with Abhishek Kumar while she was also busy spending time with cousin Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and others.

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and did music videos with Tony Kakkar, Elvish Yadav, and Parth Samthaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani buys new land property in Bihar; says 'have become crorepati now'