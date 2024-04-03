After her incredible and impressive win at the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani has turned her dream into reality by buying a new land property in Bihar. Capturing the happiness of her father and family members when purchasing the land, Manisha Rani shared a vlog. In the video, she informed her viewers about completing the legal formalities and the registry process.

Manisha Rani expresses extreme delight on buying new land

After Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's victory, Manisha Rani took to her vlog and informed her fans about buying a new land property in Bihar. The actress overwhelmingly mentioned buying it with her money. In her vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame is heard saying, "Aaj ka din mere liye bahut hi special bahut hi khaas, bahut his shubh hai kyunki aaj hum pehli baar apne mehnat ki kamai se Bihar mein ek zameen liye hain (Today is a very special day for me, very auspicious because today, for the first time, I have bought land in Bihar with my hard-earned money)."

She added, "Hum bahut khush hain. Har kisi ka sapna hota hai ki wo mehnat ki kamai se ghar kharide, ghar banaye. Aur aaj finally Manisha Rani ne Bihar mein property le liya hai (We are very happy. Everyone dreams of buying a house and building a house with their hard-earned money. And today finally Manisha Rani has taken property in Bihar)."

Manisha Rani's recent social media post:

Further, in her vlog, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner stated that it was her first time visiting the land, and her dad had finalized everything. Accompanied by her siblings, Manisha reached her newly acquired land and proudly talked about it with her fans. Besides sharing her excitement over the future development of the property, she had some sweet conversations with her father.

She mentioned, "Hum log 2.5 kattha liye hain. Hum log abhi crorepati bane hain. Aisa nahi dikhane ka ki hum log arabpati bane hain (We have acquired only 2.5 kattha. We have just become millionaires. We don't want to look like we've become billionaires)."

