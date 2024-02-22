Dance-based reality show Dance Deewane is grabbing attention for its unique concept and phenomenal talent on the show. Recently, the auditions for the show concluded and now the contestants are all set to lock horns with each other in the competition which will be based on audience voting.

As per the new promo of the show, the guest and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui got emotional watching a performance.

Munawar Faruqui, Madhuri Dixit, and Suniel Shetty get emotional on the Dance Deewane set

While Harsha and Divansh performed on the Dance Deewane stage, the judges Madhuri Dixit, and Suniel Shetty along with one of the special guests on the show Munawar Faruqui couldn't hold their emotions and got teary-eyed. To show his appreciation, Munawar meets Harsha's grandmother who is seated in the audience and kisses her hand. He also mentioned that Harsha can win the hearts of the viewers and perform brilliantly because he has his grandmother's blessings with him.

Munawar also revealed that when he kissed Harsha's grandmother's hand, she was shivering.

Have a look at the promo of Dance Deewane-

Bigg Boss 17 contestants on Dance Deewane sets

Bigg Boss 17 contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey were seen on the sets of Dance Deewane a few days ago. The contestants came on the show to support their favorite contestants.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's romance class at Dance Deewane set

As per another promo, the married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen teaching the art of romance to one of the contestants and his wife. As the duo gave them a demo too, it will be exciting to watch the hilarious turn of events.

Apart from this, a clip of the Pavitra Rishta actress matching dance steps with the popular Madhuri Dixit has also been going viral, escalating the viewers' curiosity to catch the exciting episode.

