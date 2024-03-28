Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar open up on love, marriage, and past relationships

Divya Agarwal, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, recently tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. It’s been almost a month since the two got married. In an interview with Galatta India, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar opened up on their love story, marriage, and the former’s breakup with Varun Sood.

Where did the couple first meet?

Divya said, “So he was very uptight like a gentleman, he didn’t tell anybody. He never walked around his restaurants telling people that I am the owner.” Recalling their first meeting, she said, “I didn’t know of him like just random telling me that we went to this restaurant and the manager comes and he looks more like an owner. He met me and I said, ‘you’re the manager of the place.’ and after some days, I get to know that he owns the restaurant.”

Apurva said, “In one of my restaurants where we were hosting a pageant which miss new Bombay and a friend of mine was organizing it and she was the winner. That was my first impression of her being down to earth and very decent, good to have conversations with, and extremely decent right from the way she walked till the way she danced. That was my first impression of her.”

Divya reacts to social media trolls

While addressing the social media trolls, Divya reacted to being called a gold digger and shared that there were many people who got positive things out of it, which made her believe that if she focused on that more it's going to make her feel better too. She said, “I used to cloud myself with opinions and then used to think maybe this is right or not. This was all mine, I fought for it.” She added, “We won some sort of battles, even he had a lot of battles in life in other aspects of life.”

Reflections on past relationships:

Speaking about her past relationship, Divya said, “He always told me, “koi baat nahi..ye cheez tu acchi seekh kar aai. (Its okay, you learned something good from it.)” Apurva interrupted and said, “None of your exes or anyone in this past was bad, you didn’t match that point of time.” Apurva shared that he is a very private person whereas Divya is a public figure.

How Apurva proposed to Divya

Apurva shared, “It happened on her birthday, one thing she had said whenever I want to get proposed, I want it to be done in front of my close friends and family. On her birthday, that’s the right moment to do it.” Divya said, “He’ll be like kya propose, he used to talk like that earlier. He was like ‘Ye kya naya propose kar rahe hai, our culture is not like this, why we’ll do this?’” Apurva shared his biggest fear at the time of the proposal and said, “My biggest fear was not that I would get rejected. My biggest fear was what if the ring doesn’t fit. She didn’t let me go down on my knee. She didn’t like that. After proposing to her, I proposed to her brother and mother that would you be okay to have me as your brother-in-law and son.”

Divya and Apurva on pregnancy

Divya highlighted that having kids is not merely an emotional decision. She shared that the considerable responsibility that comes with raising children is the reason why they are not even considering it right now. Apurva said, “Anyone who’s got married the first question that Indian relatives ask toh good news kabhi mil rahi hai. You should put your foot down and say no. we have just got married, we want to explore our life together, I want to travel, I want to do a music festival this year and then I’ll consider baby that’s a clear-cut flowchart.”

