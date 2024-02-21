Divya Agarwal and the love of her life, Apurva Padgaonkar, are now married. The duo tied the knot at their house on February 20, surrounding themselves with family members and close friends. From pre-wedding festivities to making a first appearance as Mr and Mrs, the couple did not miss any chance to interact with the paparazzi. Celebrating the onset of their journey as a married couple, here's how they shared happiness with the paps.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar distribute sweets

After getting hitched to each other at their house, newlyweds Divya and Apurva uploaded a series of pictures, giving a sneak peek into their special day. Besides this, they marked their first appearance as husband and wife before the media while interacting with the paparazzi. They not only had a different glow on their face but also radiated with joy.

As they showed up for the paparazzi to let them click their pictures and capture the moment, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar shared their happiness with them by distributing sweets. This gesture has caught the attention of the netizens. Further, Divya shared about Apurva wearing her father's shades. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is heard saying, "Aaj yeh utarenge nahi chashmah (Today, he will not take off the shades)."

Paparazzi curiously asked them why so, and Apurva mentioned, "Inke papa ka hai (It is her father's)." In addition to this, the couple had a fun time with the paps while posing candidly for them.

Have a look at the video:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage

The Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot on February 20. The actress looked beautiful in an embellished lehenga by accessorizing it traditionally. The groom looked handsome as always in traditional wear. The duo opted for matching outfits for their big day.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Divya Agarwal wrote, "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha." The photographs capture their joyful expressions as they gaze into each other's eyes, fully immersed in the moment. Opting for a sweet and intimate celebration, the couple exchanged vows at their residence in Chembur, Mumbai.

Have a look at her post:

Divya Agarwal's pre-wedding festivities

Even before the day of marriage, Divya Agarwal made sure to provide beautiful glimpses of her wedding. The Cartel actress had a fun haldi celebration ahead of the major wedding ritual. She opted for a navy blue indo-western outfit, but what caught our attention was the decoration. The use of chip packets to decorate the backdrop revealed her quirky idea of celebrating haldi.

Further, for the mehndi ceremony, Divya was dressed in a stunning yellow, heavily embellished ethnic suit. Apurva complemented her in a pastel pink outfit. Prior to their mehndi, the couple also hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration. The bash was attended by many celebrities like Jiya Shankar, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, and more.

About Divya Agarwal's career

Known for participating in reality shows, Divya Agarwal appeared in MTV Spilstvilla 10 in 2017. This marked her rise to fame, and she was later seen on Ace of Space 1, where she emerged as the winner. Her popularity touched new heights after she lifted the trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Speaking of Divya's career in the acting industry, she has starred in Ragini MMS: Returns. Thanks to her acting chops in 2021's web series Cartel, Divya carved her place in the industry as an actor.

Pinkvilla congratulates the newlyweds and sends good wishes to them as they embark on their new journey!

