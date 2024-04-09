Today (April 9) we celebrate the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa. On this special occasion, several celebs dropped a glimpse of their celebration on social media. Now, celeb couple Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, who got married this year, are also celebrating this occasion with great enthusiasm. The couple offered a sneak peek of their special celebration to their fans and followers.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar celebrate first Gudi Padwa:

A few hours back, Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle and dropped a new post giving fans a glimpse of her first Gudi Padwa celebration. After marriage, this is Divya and her husband Apura Padgaonkar's first Gudi Padwa together which makes this celebration even more special.

Divya shared a post where she is seen posing beside Gudi and is all smiles as she strikes pose for the snaps. The Bigg Boss OTT winner looks beautiful as she is dressed in a subtle white and red saree. Sharing this post, Divya captioned, "First gudi padwa.."

Take a look at Divya Agarwal's post here-

Post this, Divya shared another post where she is seen posing along with her husband Apurva Padgaonkar. The two look lost in love in this snap as they have been captured candidly while they are looking into each other's eyes. Both are seen decked up in traditional outfits. The actress also shared a picture of her delicious lunch. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, "Some more pictures !! From Mr. And Mrs. Padgaonkar."

Take a look at Divya Agarwal's post here-

About Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's love story:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. On Divya's 30th birthday, Apurva planned a surprise proposal for her and expressed his feelings in the presence of everyone. Divya accepted his proposal and the two got engaged on her birthday, December 4, 2022.

After their engagement, the couple dated for more than a year. Divya and Apurva took the plunge on February 20, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members only. From mehendi to haldi, the duo celebrated their pre-wedding festivities with great zeal.

Workwise, Divya Agarwal has been a part of several reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 1, and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.

