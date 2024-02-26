Divya Agarwal delightedly commenced a new chapter in her life on the day she got hitched to her beau, Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple tied the knot this month and have been super happy since then. Before getting married, the two shared a beautiful relationship while dating each other. In an interview, Divya Agarwal opened up about facing trolls regarding her last breakup.

Divya Agarwal reveals how Apurva Padgaonkar healed her

In an exclusive interview with Etimes, Divya Agarwal spoke candidly about facing trolls on her last breakup. Explaining how the trolls affected her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar, the Cartel actress mentioned that their bond and relationship only strengthened.

Divya stated how Apurva tried to change her mood whenever he saw her upset or worried about things. "During that time, whenever he saw me sad or upset, he would say just forget it, leave it, let's go out to eat something. What will you have? Should we order something?" she added. The Bigg Boss OTT winner stated that Apurva's approach was simply to ignore the trolling, which, surprisingly, helped to fortify their emotional connection.

Divya expressed that by establishing a similar connection to the ban on social media apps and the trolls, Apurva used to ponder the eventual irrelevance of the negative criticisms. Gradually, it led the actress to understand the insignificance of the judgments passed by strangers on social media or the internet. Lastly, Agarwal added, "We will do the same thing that we are doing now."

Apurva Padgaonkar on what keeps the relationship alive

Speaking about the factors that contribute to his and Divya's relationship, Apurva mentioned efforts. He explained that consistent efforts help sustain the relationship. Additionally, he also tagged giving value to your partner, which can be learned from parents, as the most vital thing.

For the uninitiated, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar embarked on a new journey of togetherness after they tied the knot on February 20 at their home in Chembur, Mumbai. The couple's pre-wedding festivities started on February 18 with a cocktail party. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale.

