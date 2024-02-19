In the quest to make it big in the entertainment industry, many aspiring actors participate in reality shows as they not only help them enter the showbiz world but also help in their personality development. Splitsvilla has been a launch pad for many popular celebrities. Many celebrities currently ruling the tube were once a part of Splitsvilla.

Here are eight popular celebrities who participated in Splitsvilla during their initial years in the industry. Take a look.

1. Samarth Jurel in Splitsvilla 14

Samarth Jurel was a part of Splitsvilla 14. He entered the show as a wildcard contestant and was dumped by Moose Jattana. The actor had later mentioned that Splitsvilla wasn't the show for him as he couldn't do anything for footage. He stated that he'd rather participate in Bigg Boss, wherein he could showcase his real personality. Well, the universe did listen to him, and he participated in Bigg Boss 17. He was one of the most talked about contestants on the show and received immense popularity for his stint in the show.

2. Divya Agarwal in Splitsvilla 10

Divya Agarwal was a part of one of the most popular seasons of Splitsvilla, the tenth season. The show had many contestants who became popular, like Naina Singh, Priyank Sharma, Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani, and Baseer Ali, among others. However, Divya's popularity is unmatched. The model and a VJ soon started getting acting offers, and she proved her finesse in the acting field with her performances in projects like Ragini MMS Returns and Cartel.

Her chemistry with Priyank Sharma was loved by many. Fans lovingly called them #DivYank.

3. Sana Sayyad in Splitsvilla 8

Sana Sayyad, who has many popular TV shows like Divya Drishti, Spy Bahu, Papa By Chance, and Kundali Bhagya to her credit, was a part of Splitsvilla season 8. The actress was very dedicated to the show and even reached the finale. Post her stint in Splitsvilla, she was offered many television shows as the lead.

4. Arjit Taneja in Splitsvilla 6

Arjit Taneja was leaner and quite raw when he entered Splitsvilla 6. His stint in the show made him bag popular television shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, among others. He is currently seen as Virat in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

5. Aly Goni in Splitsvilla 5

Aly Goni, who is popularly known for his stint in TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss 14, among others, was first seen in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. In the couple-based youth show, Goni was one of the top five contestants.

6. Paras Chhabra in Splitsvilla 5

Paras Chhabra entered Splitsvilla 5 with sheer luck. In a recent interview, he revealed how it was destiny that played its role in him bagging Splitsvilla 5 a few days before the shoot began. He won the show and gained overnight popularity. So much so that he was called again in the next season of the show as a wildcard contestant. Post Splitsvilla, Paras did a few acting projects and revived his fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

7. Pavitra Punia in Splitsvilla 3

Pavitra Punia was also a part of Splitsvilla's third season before making it big in the television industry. The actress was one of the fierce contestants and was quite talked about in the show. After her success with Splitsvilla, she was seen in other shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Daayan, and Bigg Boss 14, among others. The actress recently announced her separation from her boyfriend, Ejaz Khan.

8. Suyyash Rai in Splitsvilla 2

Suyyash Rai was a part of Splitsvilla when the show wasn't that big. However, the show helped Rai gain momentum and gave him a decent platform. Rai was later seen in shows like Badtameez Dil and Bigg Boss 9, among other projects. He is married to actress Kishwer Merchantt, and the couple are parents to a little boy, Nirvair.

9. Shrey Mittal in Splitsvilla 12

Shrey Mittal came across as an introvert in Splitsvilla 12. However, he had an amazing journey in the show. He was considered an underdog but performed quite well and won the season, too. Post his stint in the show, he bagged a few acting projects. He was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 franchise, wherein he was paired opposite the talented actress Tejasswi Prakash.

