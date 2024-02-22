Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are married now, thereby beginning a new phase of their lives. The couple tied the knot on February 20, surrounding themselves with family members and close friends. Ditching the idea of having a lavish wedding at any resort or iconic destination, the actress got married at her home.

Just a few hours ago, the actress shared some beautiful snaps with her hubby from their cocktail party.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's heartfelt moments

Divya Agarwal, who recently tied the knot, shares some amazing candid photos from the cocktail party on her social media. The snapshots of the Bigg Boss OTT winner and her husband Apurva are absolutely adorable. Whether it's love or craziness, this couple cherishes every single moment spent together.

The first photograph has the dynamic duo posing while wearing huge smiles and showcasing their extreme delight over being together as a lovely couple. Followed up next is all about fun and 'living in the moment' vibes. While Divya Agarwal enjoys a drink, Apurva Padgaonkar adds a spark to the surroundings with his excitement.

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, the Cartel actress wrote, "Found my happily ever after, and a great mixologist! Sipping on happiness and surrounded by the people we love most. This is our special night!."

Advertisement

Have a look at her post:

The couple dazzles onlookers as they rock the eve in shimmering ensembles. Divya exudes elegance in a beige shimmery lehenga featuring intricate detailing. The shimmers add a touch of contemporary twist to her outfit. Speaking of Apurva, he looks handsome and dapper in a sheer black tee, which he paired up with a tailored black suit.

Fans reaction:

Commenting on Divya Agarwal's post, fans congratulate her and the love of her life, Apurva. One of the fans writes, "Congratulations lovers. Celebrate love every single day." Another comment reads, "Fantastic meets Gintastic. Congratulations my loves." A user reacts, "Congratulations."

Look at some of the comments here:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage

Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20th. To make their big day even more special, they decided to wear matching outfits. Divya looked absolutely stunning in a beautifully adorned lehenga, complemented by traditional jewelry. After their wedding ceremony, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife, graciously interacting with the paparazzi. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar shared their joy by distributing sweets to the media.

Sharing her wedding pictures on Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT winner mentioned, " "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha." The pictures show the couple carrying out the wedding rituals happily. Opting for a sweet and intimate celebration, the couple exchanged vows at their home in Chembur, Mumbai.

Divya Agarwal added a touch of quirkiness to her pre-wedding festivities by incorporating snack packets into the backdrop of her haldi celebration. She chose a navy blue indo-western outfit and had a blast. Moving on to her mehndi ceremony, Divya looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning yellow ethnic suit adorned with heavy embellishments.

Apurva Padgaonkar's proposal for Divya Agarwal

It was in December 2022 that Apurva surprised Divya by proposing to the actress on her birthday. He proposed to her by presenting a ring that read 'Baico' (Padgaonkar lovingly calls Divya by this name). Well, Apurva did not only propose her but even asked Divya's family members if he could marry her. For the unversed, the two met for the first time at a party that was hosted at Apurva's restaurant when she had just won Miss Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik receives backlash for calling out people bursting crackers till 3 AM