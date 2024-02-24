Divya Agarwal and Apuurva Padgaonnkar are the just married couple in town. The two lovebirds tied the knot on February 20 at her house in Chembur. The wedding took place on the terrace against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Today, the actress dropped a series of unseen pics from the mehndi ceremony, delighting her fans.

Divya Agarwal’s pictures from mehndi ceremony

Just a few hours back, Divya Agarwal dropped the pictures from the mehndi ceremony and wrote a beautiful caption. It reads, “Pinch me, I must be dreaming! Punjab ka Pind came alive for my Mehndi! Every shade, every step, every laugh - etched in henna and forever in my heart.”

Check out the mehndi pictures here:

The Bigg Boss OTT winner looked radiant for the ceremony in a bright yellow embroidered kurti paired with pink salwar pants and a dupatta in the hues of green and pink. Apurva wore a peach-colored kurta and pajama with a light-colored jacket on top that featured intricate embroidery work. The actress dolled up traditionally, completing the look with light stone studded jewelry and hair accessories.

The couple looked happy in the pictures, dancing and rejoicing with their family. The other photo showed Divya dancing at her pre-wedding function. Another one showed the actress getting emotional as she hugged someone. It is evident from the pictures how much fun the couple had with their family and friends.

Divya’s wedding preparations began on February 18, starting with a cocktail party, followed by a sangeet ceremony and mehendi on the 19th. The pheras took place on February 20. Eijaz Khan, Jiya Shankar, Nyraa Banerjee, Nikki Tamboli, and others were seen attending the cocktail party.

For the wedding, Divya ditched the traditional red and went for beautiful traditional attires in the hues of purple and pink.

Two days back, Divya uploaded glimpses from the cocktail party and wrote, “Found my happily ever after and a great mixologist! Sipping on happiness and surrounded by the people we love most. This is our special night!”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sweta Tiwari, Mahhi Vij, and others extended their warm wishes to the newlyweds on their wedding day.

