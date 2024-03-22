Known for her stints in cult classic television shows and popular films, Gautami Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. The actress makes every possible effort to keep herself fit and healthy while indulging herself in exercises and enduring activities. Most recently, she shared a video mentioning Shilpa Shetty as her inspiration and how the Bollywood diva motivates the actress to strive better in her fitness journey.

Gautami Kapoor's recent social media post

Earlier today, Gautami Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a gym video wherein she can be seen making efforts to walk on the fitness ramp. While she fails in her first attempt, but impressively succeeds in her other attempt. Her fit body and curves did not go unnoticed either.

Crediting the fitness icon of the entertainment industry, Shilpa Shetty, for motivating her in the fitness journey, Gautami Kapoor writes, "The ramp you walk on is the ramp you own!!!! Failed the first attempt but tried again!!!!! If I can do it so can you !!! A big thank you to @theshilpashetty who motivates me and makes me stive better in my fitness journey Concentration, balance and agility put to test."

Watch the video here:

It goes without saying that Shilpa Shetty is a true inspiration for many who aspire to remain fit and practice yoga. The fitness diva never misses any chance to underline the importance of yoga and exercises in one's life. Well, Shilpa is no less than anyone when it comes to acting, dancing, or beauty.

About Gautami Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor is well recognised for playing the role of Jaya in Kehta Hai Dil. Her popularity in the industry skyrocketed with her performance as the lead in Ghar Ek Mandir. The show also starred Ram Kapoor who signed the dotted lines to essay the male lead.

Further, her portfolio includes shows such as Dhadkan, Lipstick, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Parvarrish - Season 2, among others. Gautami ventured into films and did a couple of movies, including Kuch Na Kaho and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

