Ram Kapoor shares hilarious post featuring his wife Gautami Kapoor; quirky caption will leave you in splits

Ram Kapoor's recent social media post will leave you in stitches as he posted a quirky picture of his wife. Not only this, the actor opted for an out of the box caption. Have a look.

By Garima
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  02:19 PM IST |  3.8K
Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor
Image: Ram Kapoor's Instagram

Ram Kapoor and Guatami Kapoor are not like typical couples, but they still manage to give out adorable relationship goals. The duo keeps taking digs at each other in their social media posts, which ultimately define their compatibility in their husband-wife relationship.

This time, Ram Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious post featuring Gautami that will leave you in stitches.

Ram Kapoor shares 'breaking news'

A few hours ago, Ram Kapoor shared a picture of his wife, Gautami Kapoor, on his official Instagram handle. Unlike a normal snapshot, the frame has the actress immersed in a skincare routine, wearing a sheet mask on her face. Not only this, but she also has a beauty product applied to her neck that looks like a frame of white cement. This is the reason that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor opted for a quirky caption.

Sharing Gautami's photo with his fans, Ram mentioned, "BREAKING NEWS! Another mummy discovered in Tutankhamun’s tomb." When looking carefully, we can notice that the actress is most likely to be in a spa, enjoying her massage and self-care time.

Have a look at her photo here:


Gautami Kapoor reacts to her snapshot

It goes without saying that Ram Kapoor's recent post featuring his wife with a hilarious yet quirky caption did not go unnoticed by the fans. In fact, Gautam Kapoor herself seemed surprised, according to the reactions she dropped on Ram Kapoor's post.

Reacting to her husband's hilarious move on social media, the actress remarked, "I mean, this is it !!!!! You are blocked!." Her other comment read, "Are you mad!!!!!!!!!!!!" Ram Kapoor's co-actor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sumona Chakravarti mentioned, "Hahahahhahahahahahahahaaa."

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's marriage

Undeniably, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are among the most lovely couples in the industry. They met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000 and tied the knot after dating for a few years. It has been more than a decade since the two have been together, leading a happy married life.

Credits: Ram Kapoor's Instagram
