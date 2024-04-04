In a heartwarming sight that delighted fans renowned television actress Dipika Kakar was spotted enjoying a leisurely day in the city today, accompanied by her adorable bundle of joy, baby Ruhan. The mother-son duo seemed to be relishing every moment of their outing, drawing attention and spreading joy. They gladly posed for the paparazzi as they stopped them. Check out the adorable video of the mother-son duo in this article.

Dipika Kakar and baby Ruhaan enjoying their day out

As the cameras pointed at the Sasural Simar Ka actress, Dipika Kakar placed a kiss on Ruhaan's forehead. They were also accompanied by Dipika Kakar's mother. Dressed in a casual ethnic ensemble, Dipika exuded effortless grace and maternal warmth, her attention solely focused on her beloved son. Her white and blue cotton salwar suit was the perfect choice for the hot summer day. It's obvious that the large green bag she carried was for the little one.

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar here:

Ruhaan, nestled comfortably in his mother's arms, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the attention the paps showered, his curious eyes taking in the world around him with innocent wonder.

About Dipika Kakar's baby

In 2023, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy in July. They lovingly named him Ruhaan, and the couple keeps sharing heartwarming pictures with their little bundle of joy on social media. Ever since they welcomed the baby, Dipika has taken a break from work and enjoying full-time mommy duties.

In a recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Ruhaan received a special Eidi this year from her aunt Saba. It was a hamper consisting of clothes, shoes, and a few other things.

In an interview, the actress revealed that she had no definite plans of returning to work. If something interesting comes up, then she will take it. However, she maintains an active presence on social media and keeps her fans updated. Also, she has a channel on YouTube where she uploads daily vlogs.

