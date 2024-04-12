Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share glimpses from their Eid celebrations; take a look

Throughout Ramadan, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim kept their fans engaged as they regularly dropped glimpses from their iftar feast. They recently marked their first Eid as parents with their son Ruhaan by their side. Shoaib shared a vlog giving a sneak peek into their preparations for the festival.

Dipika and Shoaib prepare for Eid

The vlog begins with an adorable moment between Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo joke with each other before heading towards Shoaib’s mother’s place. Dipika receives a new suit set from her mother-in-law, who bought the same keeping in mind it doesn’t hurt baby Ruhaan.

As the frame changes, Dipika and Shoaib tell their fans and express how they will miss the month of Ramadan. They also revealed that Ruhaan is suffering from fever and motions due to teething. The couple arrange various delicacies including halwa paratha for the last iftar.

Have a look at Dipika and Shoaib’s Eid celebrations:

Like every year, Shoaib Ibrahim took his family members to the market to purchase new clothes along with matching accessories. He also opened up on feeling a void this Eid as his sister, Saba had to go back to Maudaha.

The 41-year-old actor showed his generous side by donating clothes to the needy. As the day of Eid arrives, Shoaib gets ready to offer the namaz while his beloved wife is seen cooking kheer. He tried to pray in the first Jamat, but due to the huge rush, he got a place in the second Jamat. After coming back, Shoaib extended Eid wishes to his family.

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib make for one of the most-loved couples on TV. The two met and fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. They dated for a long time before finally tying the knot in February 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Workwise, Dipika who has been part of several hit TV shows, has been off the radar for a long time now. On the other hand, Shoaib recently showcased his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He ended up as the first runner-up on the show.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone; Expresses happiness as son Zeehan turns 11 months