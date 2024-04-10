Arti Singh reveals Govinda’s reaction to her marriage news, ‘I hope they bless me at the wedding’

Arti Singh, who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is currently grabbing headlines for her wedding which is going to take place on April 25. Recently, the actress got into touch with Etimes and spilled the beans about how she met her husband-to-be, Dipak Chauhan. She also revealed what her maternal uncle and actor, Govinda said when she shared the news of her marriage with him.

Arti Singh on what made her keep marriage plans a secret

Arti Singh began by dismissing the rumors of being in a relationship with Navi Mumbai businessman, Dipak Chauhan for a long time. She said that they are having an arranged marriage and were introduced to each other in July last year via private matchmakers.

Opening up on why she kept her marriage plans under wraps, the Waaris actress stated that she wanted her relationship to reach a certain level before announcing anything. She stated, “I simply wanted it to become reality and not remain an illusion, as I have experienced for so many years. Earlier, I would have shouted from rooftops but this time, I wanted to stay quiet and that is the serenity Dipak brings to my life.

Take a look at Arti Singh’s mushy post with fiancee Dipak Chauhan:

Arti Singh is awaiting Govinda’s presence at her wedding

When questioned if she had given the news of her marriage to Govinda, the 39-year-old stated, “Yes, I informed Chi Chi Mama about my wedding and he was happy for me. I hope they bless me at the wedding. In fact, I am certain they will attend because they love me.”

Arti Singh calls Dipak the best birthday gift ever

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said that she wanted to announce her big day on her birthday as it is the best gift she has ever received. “I had plans of hosting a bash on my birthday earlier. But I finally decided to celebrate it with my family and Dipak. It was an intimate affair,” she added.

For the unversed, Arti Singh is the popular comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister. She has been part of TV shows like Maayka, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zarurat Hai, Parichay, Uttaran, Udann, and Sasural Simar Ka among others. The actress appeared last in the drama series, Shravani.

