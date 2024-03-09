WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani celebrates her victory in the most heartwarming way possible

Earlier today, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani shared a heartwarming video celebrating her victory after the dance reality show concluded. Despite entering later as a wildcard contestant, she received tremendous fan support, making her the second wildcard winner in the show's history. Manisha previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, finishing as the runner-up due to her strong gameplay.

About Manisha Rani’s post

Earlier today, Manisha Rani, who lifted the trophy on March 2, 2024, celebrated her happiness in a unique way. She took to her social media to share a video, where she is seen bringing smiles to children's faces in a slum.

In the video, a little girl says, “Apke liye upwas rakha tha (I kept a fast for you).” When asked why, the girl responded to the actress, “Taki aap jeet jaao (So, that you will win the show).” Manisha further says, “Tumlogo ki dua sabka safal hua, hum jeet gaye! Yeeah (Your prayers were successful, we won! Yay)!”

Summarizing her overwhelming experiences, she wrote in the caption, “I celebrated my victory with these kids And the best thing which I love to do Spreading happiness Love uh Everyone.” The caption shows that the JDJ11 winner enjoys spending time with these children.

How did Manisha Rani celebrate her victory?

Manisha Rani shared her joy with those who supported her victory. Shortly after winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she visited the slums to celebrate with the residents. In the video, she is seen receiving appreciation and blessings from them. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame interacted with the children and women, celebrated by cutting a cake with them, and then distributed school bags to the children. In her vlog, she mentions that she also distributed food as a token of love, sharing how doing so brings her immense happiness.

Manisha Rani’s journey in the industry

Manisha Rani made her debut on Indian television as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 5, where she was eliminated in the first round. She appeared in a cameo in the 2020 &TV drama Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. A few years later, Manisha Rani competed in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in 2023, finishing as the second runner-up. The following year, in 2024, she entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild-card entry and emerged victorious.

