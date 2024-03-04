Manisha Rani has been shining on screens ever since she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now again she made history as she emerged as the winner of the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Despite being a wild card contestant, she quickly won the hearts of judges and audiences with her performances.

Manisha Rani expresses gratitude:

As she lifted the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, Manisha Rani reflected on her journey on the dance reality show. She thanked the host of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani, for his constant motivation on and off the screen. Manisha shared a video from the grand finale episode on her Instagram handle.

In this clip, Rithvik praises Manisha's confidence, infectious personality, and unfiltered attitude. We also see glimpses of her powerful performances in this video. He mentions how Manisha easily won hearts with her personality.

Watch Manisha Rani's video here-

Sharing this video on her Instagram account, Manisha Rani expressed her emotions and mentions how grateful she feels for being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She wrote, "As days are passing by after winning JDJ every moment I feel more grateful to God for making me participate in jhalak and be a member of sony tv @sonytvofficial Wo kehte hain na kuch bhi accident se nahi hota..sab kuch destiny hai..jhalak mein wild card jana bhi. Aankhe bhar aati hai ofcourse khushi se jab is pure safar ke bare mein sochti hun aur sare pyare log mujhe wahan mile..from judges to host to contestants."

Manisha then praised Rithvik Dhanjani and said, "Especially @rithvikk_dhanjani aap ke baare mein kya bolen..Thank u aapne mujhe itna motivate kiya on and off camera..Thank u for the love n respect u gave me throughout the show..I always felt appreciated n loved on the show MORE because of u Thank u to everyone who made me feel so special..I AM NEVER EVER GONNA FORGET THIS EXPERIENCE. Love to all."

Celebs shower love on Manisha Rani:

As soon as Manisha Rani shared this post on her Instagram handle, celebrities congratulated her and praised her. First, Rithvik Dhanjani commented, "Ranii yaar…. you deserve every bit of it…," Abdu Rozik said, "So cute congrats," Vicky Jain wrote, "Sabke dilon kee Rani Maniसा Rani So so happy & so so proud of you. Ise kehte hain ek real aur sacche insaan ko trophy milna @manisharani002," Prince Narula also dropped "fire emoticons" on this video.

Take a look at the comments here-

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani, along with her choreographer Ashutosh Pawar, emerged as the winner of the show and took home a 30 lakh cash prize. Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha emerged as the runner-ups. Judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi, the grand finale episode of the show happened on March 2, 2024.

