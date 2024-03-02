Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finally gets its much-awaited winner, and it's none other than 'Dilo ki Rani', Manisha Rani. Known for her infectious energy and hilarious one-liners, Manisha indeed proved that nothing is impossible for her. Despite being a wild card, the talented star quickly impressed judges and audiences with her back-to-back power-packed performances.

Owing to this, she successfully carved her space in the top 5 and then emerged as the winner of the popular dance reality show. To celebrate her win and know her experience of being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Manisha Rani. During the chat, she expressed joy about lifting the trophy despite being a wild card contestant. Excerpts from the interview:

Apart from dancing, what did you learn during your journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 helped me gain confidence regarding many things that I thought were impossible for me to do. My physical health is not well. I get tired easily and fall sick often. Only my heart knows how I have spent my days during Jhalak. Many times I used to think that I won't be able to do it and, that I should give up but I did it.

I feel there's this capability in every person, but people don't get a chance. Unless you don't face the situation till then you don't realize how much more you are capable of doing. So Jhalak helped me realize that, yes, I can do many things. There were performances for 3 long minutes, there were scripts, I thought I won't be able to do it but I did.

Who or what inspired you to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

I liked dancing since childhood. I had a dream that if I got a chance to do it, I would do it. When I got the offer, I thought I had health issues, and there would be many talented dancers. However, I thought I would give my best for whatever weeks I remain on the show.

I don't compromise on my work. I did Jhalak for two and a half months, and during this, I only did Jhalak. I was getting many offers for other work like music videos, etc, but I was not willing to do it. I believe that if I'm focusing on one thing, I will give my best until that project turns out to be successful. It's like people wish to do multiple work at a time, but I believe in taking up a single thing and putting my sole focus on it.

You interacted with several celebrities on the show, which one was your best experience?

My best interaction was with Shahid Kapoor, no doubt. Be it Raveena Tandon or Juhi Chawla, everyone was very good to me, they praised me. Even Nora Fatehi gave me compliments, but the moment that happened with Shahid that will be memorable for me. Saying dialogues with him and recreating Jab We Met scenes that will always stay with me as a memorable moment.

Take a look at the post here-

How was your bond with your Jhalak co-contestants?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is not Bigg Boss. You don't stay with the contestants for 24 hours to bond with them. In Jhalak, you practice for the entire week in your own space and just meet when the shoot happens. So we meet for 5-10 mins, so how much we will bond during that time? However, I am in touch with Awez Darbar, Glenn Saldanha, Adrija Sinha, and Rithvik Dhanjani and talk to them sometimes. Now that Jhalak has ended so we might meet each other and spend time together because we haven't got the time yet to bond.

The show was accused of being biased towards certain celebrities, do you think it was?

No, honestly, I didn't feel that the show was biased. I felt the feedback given by the judges was very honest. I have done the show, so I know that if Adrija did her best dance so, she got the credit; Shoaib also danced well, and even my performance was praised. Judges gave both good and bad reviews depending on the performances. So I don't think the judges were biased, I feel they were very honest.

According to you, who was a tough competitor?

I felt that Shoaib (Shoaib Ibrahim) and I would be in the top 2, and even Adrija would be there. And we were there in the top 3- I, Shoaib, and Adrija.

You did various dance forms, which one was the most difficult act for you?

The most difficult dance form was Odissi for me. It was very difficult. People take 7 to 8 years to learn that, and I had to do it in 4 to 5 days, but I did it.

Describe Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi, in one word each

I won't be able to describe Malaika Ma'am in one word. She seems like a high-class actress on social media, but those who know her closely know that she has such a pure heart. During the show, she always addressed me as 'Meri Rani' and always made a good gesture towards me. I have never seen her talking to anyone rudely. She always addresses everyone as 'dada', 'bhaiya', 'chacha', and she behaves very normally with everyone. She is an amazing person.

Arshad sir is very funny, bold, and a very nice person. Farah Ma'am is very straightforward, but as a person, she is also very nice. I got so much love from all three judges, and all of them are very nice.

If given an opportunity to participate in any other reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, will you do it?

As I said, my health is not in good condition, and I'm not physically fit now, but I still did Jhalak with all my heart. Speaking about Khatron, it's a show where you have to be physically fit. I believe whatever difficulties or challenges will come into my life, I will do it. Jhalak was also a challenge, but I did it. I feel that I have to be first physically fit. I will go to the gym, get stronger. Later, in the future, if I get an opportunity, I will surely think about it.

What's your future plan now?

I want to go to Bollywood as well. If I get opportunities to work in movies, I want to do that. However, I believe that I will have to upskill myself to work in films. For example, I never learned dancing, but through Jhalak, I learned dancing, and I won the show. So, I want to work on my acting, and in the future, I will hopefully work in films.

Pinkvilla wishes Manisha Rani the heartiest congratulations!

