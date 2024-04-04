Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, renowned for her role as Babita Krishnan Iyer enjoys immense popularity on social media. The actress maintains an active presence and often treats her fans to glimpses of her life behind the camera. In a recent heartwarming video, Munmun Dutta shared her love for stray dogs and how she cares for them.

Munmun Dutta’s video shows her love for stray dogs

Yesterday, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress uploaded a video that shows how she spends time in between shoots. She is seen feeding the stray dogs and cats. The video shows the actress’ love for stray dogs and cats as she is seen preparing the food and feeding them.

Watch Munmun Dutta's video here:

Uploading the video, she wrote a detailed caption of how this makes her so happy. The caption reads, “In between shots. My daily life on set with my babies . And this is definitely my happy place. Amongst them And we missed each other terribly when I was in Colombia 🇨🇴. Was happy to hold them all again once back home. Thank you @sudhirsinghofficial for capturing these moments. #munmundutta #animalsarethebest #animalsarefriends #dogsofinstagram #grateful.”

Advertisement

Besides Munmun Dutta, Rupali Ganguly also loves animals and she often posts pictures and videos of her having a good time with her four-legged friends on the sets.

Reacting to Dutta’s video, Malav Rajda commented, “God bless you mun.”

For the unversed, she recently got back from her trip to Colombia. The actress took her followers on a virtual trip to the colorful streets of Colombia as she shared regular photos of the places she visited, dishes she tried, and the people she met. She was also in New York briefly.

Dutta got back to work as soon as she returned to the country. A few weeks back, she was all over the internet as rumors of her engagement with co-actor Raj Anadkat spread. However, both of them denied the rumors.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, since its premiere on July 28, 2008, the show has become one of India's most beloved sitcoms. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi and inspired by the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, the show has won the hearts of audiences with its unique blend of humor and meaningful social messages.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to keep her relationship truth a secret from Angad