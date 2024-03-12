The internet is flooded with the news that Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are tying the knot this year. Many publications have exclusively reported that sources confirmed the lovebird will tie the knot in November this year. Putting an end to all speculations and rumors, Priyanka took to social media to shed light on the truth. They are not tying the knot.

Are Priyanka and Ankit getting married?

It might come as a disappointment to PriyAnkit fans, but the truth is a wedding is not on the cards for the two actors anytime soon. Just a few hours back, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media and wrote, “It’s March, but lagta hai kuch media portals ka April fool jaldi aagaya (It’s March, but it seems for some media portals, April fool has come earlier).”

Here’s the post that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared:

Priyanka and Ankit's upcoming project

On the other hand, here's some exciting news to make the days of PriyAnkit fans. We have got a hint about their next project. Pinkvilla got a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of their project, wherein the duo looks stunning in a never-seen-before avatar. In the clip, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are seen holding hands for their shot while they're dressed in a school uniform.

In the video, Ankit looks engrossed in the shot and discussion about the same while Priyanka gets her touch-up done. As she sees a camera recording them, she flashes a smile and poses for the same.

Here's a glimpse of their upcoming project:

For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of the TV serial Udaariyaan, where they instantly hit off and became good friends. Their onscreen chemistry of Fateh and Tejo received good reviews, and fans fondly called them FaTejo.

Their bond was one of the highlights of the show when the two entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. They never admitted to being in a relationship, but fans of the actors are confident that the two are madly in love with each other.

ALSO READ: First Look REVEALED: Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's next