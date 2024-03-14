Karan Vahin is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He is loved not only for his memorable performances but also for his charming personality. The actor maintains an active social media presence and keeps treating fans with candid glimpses of his personal life. Most recently, he has revealed his fascinating everyday ritual.

Karan Wahi cannot miss 'THIS' ritual

Earlier today, Karan Wahi took to his Instagram handle and shared a few photos revealing the everyday ritual that he shares with his lovable pet dog. The first snapshot has the Dill Mill Gayye actor lying alongside his dog. It is followed by a frame wherein we can see Karan holding his fur baby's paw in his palm, depicting their lovely bond. Dropping the 'aww'dorable pictures, Wahi wrote, "EveryDay Ritual @noah_thegoldenretriever."

Look at Karan Wahi's post here:

About Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi's popularity soared after his role in Dill Mill Gayye. He later appeared in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari. Besides acting, he has also been a contestant and host on various reality shows. Karan has taken part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He has also tried his hand in Hindi films, featuring in Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4.

Karan Wahi in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Currently, Karan Wahi is the talk of the town owing to his recent drama show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. He is playing Virat Chowdhary opposite Jennifer Winget, whose character is named Anushka Raisinghani. The courtroom drama also stars Reem Shaikh in a pivotal role.

Virat is a determined and motivated young lawyer employed at Anushka's father's law firm, seen as the obvious heir. Meanwhile, Anushka is a perceptive and clever lawyer who values integrity. Raisinghani vs Raisinghani can be watched on Sony LIV now. It's after a long while that Jennifer and Karan have teamed up for a show.

