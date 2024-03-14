Actress Munmun Dutta, best known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji is equally popular in real life as she is on the television screen. The actress enjoys an immense fan following. Munmun who was recently in the United States captivated her fans with an outstanding outfit. The actress wore a grey and pink suit for her recent photoshoot on the streets of New York. let's decode her look.

Munmun Dutta's outfit decoded

Yesterday, Munmun Dutta uploaded pictures of her stunning ensemble on social media. Embracing a chic yet sophisticated style, she flaunted a pink chequered straight pants paired flawlessly with a grey cropped shirt. The boxy style of the abstract shirt, adorned with a pocket uniquely sewn near the bottom, added an intriguing touch to her attire. The pink pants, crafted from a glossy material, harmonized exquisitely with the shirt, creating a striking ensemble.

Check out her outfit here:

To accentuate her ensemble further, she casually draped a jacket over her arm, its half-pink, half-grey design complementing the hues of her shirt and pants, adding a touch of contemporary flair. What truly elevated her look were the leopard-printed stilettos, injecting a dash of wild sophistication into the ensemble.

Advertisement

Munmun Dutta exuded confidence as she left her short hair cascading in loose waves, framing her face with effortless elegance. Keeping her makeup understated yet radiant, she opted for soft pink lips and subtle nude eyes, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With her poised demeanor and impeccable style, she effortlessly embodied the essence of a modern-day boss lady.

To achieve Munmun Dutta's sophisticated yet playful look, start with a pair of tailored pink chequered straight pants and a grey cropped shirt with a unique twist, such as an abstract design or unconventional pocket placement. Layer with a jacket in complementary hues, opting for a half-and-half color scheme for a contemporary edge.

Complete the ensemble with statement printed stilettos to add a touch of boldness. Keep hair sleek and polished, either left open in soft waves or styled into a chic updo. For makeup, aim for a natural yet polished look with soft pink lips and subtle nude eyeshadow, allowing your ensemble to take center stage while exuding confidence and sophistication.

Fans loved the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress' look. One user commented, "Gorgeous as always. And love your fashion statement here. Super stylish." Another wrote, "Queen, you dropped your crown."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta denies engagement rumors with co-actor Raj Anadkat; says, ‘This is utterly ridiculous’