Shark Tank India 3 wrapped up last week, but the Sharks continue to make headlines. Shark Ritesh Agarwal, who was new in this season was one of the most favorite Sharks. He is best known for sharing his wisdom with the world on social media and budding entrepreneurs avidly follow him. Now, in his most recent post, Ritesh Agarwal talked about the importance of customer feedback. In the video, he also made an interesting revelation, a habit of his that will surprise many founders and prove why he is so successful. Read on to find out what we are talking about.

Ritesh Agarwal reads every comment on social media

In the interaction, Ritesh Agarwal revealed that he reads every comment of the previous day on social media, every morning at 8 am without mistake. Talking about why he does that, he shared, “Customer feedback ke liye aapko obsessed hona padhega, aapko constantly khodna padhega feedback. Toh main aapne aap se kya karti hu, har roz subah 8 baje, aaj included, main Twitter pe, Instagram pe, jitni OYO ke feedbacks aaye hain ek din pehle, har single feedback ko, saari duniya ki padhta hu, chahe wo India ki ho, kahi ka ho…”

"(You have to be obsessed with customer feedback, you have to constantly dig for feedback. So what I do, every day at 8 in the morning, including today, I read every single feedback on Twitter, Instagram, all the OYO feedback that came in a day earlier, whether they are from India or anywhere else in the world...)"

Watch Ritesh Agarwal's video here:

The host interrupts and asks if Agarwal has a team for this. “Team toh karti hi, aur uske saath saath main parallely karta hu kyunki mujhe lagta hain ki jab wo collate ho kar ke information aata hain toh buckets main aa jtai hain, uska jo sahi bhao hain, jaab tak aap khudse na dekhe, wo kam hoga. Of course, ye bolne ke baad mujhe lagta hain customers aur feedback bhej dey, uska toh swagat hain.”

"(The team does it, and alongside, I do it because I feel that when the information collates, it comes into buckets, and its true value, until you see it yourself, decreases. Of course, after saying this, I feel customers would send more feedback, that would be welcome)."

Further, talking about how to track customer feedback, the Shark Tank India 3 judge advised, "Track karne ka sabse asan tareeka hain customers se pooch lo. Bohhot kathin baat nahi hain, toh humlog humare customers se puchte hain, aur 50% se zyada customers humein rating dete hain, aur wo use karke humlog behta hote hain. (The easiest way to track is to ask customers. It's not very difficult, so we ask our customers, and more than 50% of them give us ratings, which helps us improve)."

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption about the importance of tracking customer feedback. The caption reads, "As a founder, if you are not actively listening and talking to your customers directly but only your team is doing so, you will be missing out on insights that can help you grow. It’s never beneath your role to talk to customers. You need them to exist not the other way around."

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and group CEO of OYO.

