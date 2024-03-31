Gautam Rode marks his wife Pankhuri Awasthy's birthday; pens down, 'Happy Birthday Biwi'

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are one of the most beloved couples in the television industry. They always express their love and admiration for each other. Last year, they entered a new phase of life as they became parents and joyfully welcomed twins named Radhya and Raditya. The duo celebrated Pankhuri's special day in a cozy yet heartwarming manner.

Pankhuri's special birthday celebration

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gautam shared a glimpse of their intimate birthday celebration at home. The video captured Pankhuri cutting a cake surrounded by her loved ones, including Gautam and their adorable twins. The joyous atmosphere was evident as Pankhuri made a wish before blowing out the candles, with her family cheering her on.

How did Gautam wish Pankhuri?

Gautam expressed his love and wished his beloved wife a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Biwi.” The post not only showcased their love but also highlighted their strong bond as a family. She reshared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadi! Coordinating our cake cutting. Lol.”

The video showed Pankhuri and Gautam enjoying precious moments with their family, celebrating a special occasion filled with joy and happiness.

Pankhuri and Gautam’s first Holi with twins

Recently, the couple celebrated Holi with their little ones. Pankhuri Awasthy posted adorable pictures from her Holi festivities with her husband Gautam Rode and their kids on her Instagram. This Holi was special for them as it was their children's first celebration of the festival and Radhya and Raditya also turned eight months old.

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, who starred together in Suryaputra Karn, fell in love with each other on set. They tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018 and have since been setting couple goals with their adorable photos and videos.

In April, they announced their pregnancy through a cute animated video. In July 2023, they joyfully welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy. Later, they organized a special naming ceremony for their twins, where they named them Radhya and Raditya, surrounded by blessings from their loved ones. The couple has chosen not to reveal the faces of their little ones just yet.

