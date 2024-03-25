Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy form one of the most beloved couples in the industry. The duo never misses an opportunity to show admiration for each other. Last year, they started a new chapter in their life as they embraced parenthood and welcomed twins whom they lovingly named Radhya and Raditya. Hence, this year's Holi is quite special for Gautam and Pankhuri.

Pankhuri Awasthy's heartfelt post

A few minutes ago, Pankhuri Awasthy took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures from her Holi celebrations with her husband, Gautam Rode, and kids. This Holi is special for them as it is their kids' first Holi, and not just that, but Radhya and Raditya have also turned eight months old today.

Dropping the snapshots on social media, the actress wrote, "Happy First Holi for Radhya and Raditya!! Also their 8th Month Birthday today! HAPPY HOLI everyone!"

Check out her post here:

The pictures show Pankhuri and Gautam spending quality time with family, marking the special occasion of colors, joy, happiness, and delight. In one of the photos, we can see the 'HOLI' initials written on Radhya's and Raditya's cute hands. Isn't it simply adorable? As of now, the duo has yet to reveal the faces of their little munchkins.

About Gautam Rode and Pakhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, her co-star from Suryaputra Karn, fell in love with each other during their stint on the show. The two got married in Rajasthan in 2018 and, since then, have been reflecting on major couple goals through their adorable pictures and clips. As they embarked on their journey of togetherness in April, the duo announced their pregnancy through an animated video.

A few months later, in July 2023, Gautam and Pankhuri delightedly welcomed two bundles of joy—a baby girl and a baby boy. Later, the actress and her husband held a special naming ceremony for their twins. In the presence of their family members and close friends, who blessed the twins with wishes, the duo lovingly named them Radhya and Raditya.

