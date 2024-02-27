PICS: Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares her secret to reducing weight seven months postpartum

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode has recently taken to social media to share her weight loss journey, detailing how she managed to significantly reduce weight and return to shape seven months after giving birth. The actress, who married actor Gautam Rode in 2018, is now a proud mother to twin children.

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode’s post

Pankhuri, along with Gautam Rode, welcomed twin daughters recently. During her pregnancy, she experienced weight fluctuations. In a social media post, she shared her latest picture, showcasing her return to shape seven months into postpartum, captioning it, “Life 7 months postpartum! Getting there!” She further detailed her weight loss journey for her Instagram followers.

Pankhuri Awasthy pens down her weight loss experience

The Razia Sultan actress shared, “My weight when I got pregnant was 47. Out of the 21/22 kg's that I put on...Lost 10 kg's within 1 week postpartum (obviously water weight, babies weight, placentas etc) .Was a fluctuating 56-58 for a good 3 months plus..” She began her diet four months postpartum, on November 23rd, and has been following it for three months.

Pankhuri later in the post disclosed that her diet included a variety of foods.“I ate almost everything and in good quantity considering breast feeding two babies and have lost almost 5-6 kgs.. By everything I don't Mean that I didn't make the necessary changes as suggested by my dietician.” The Maddam Sir actress shared that this diet was the only one she could have followed given her love for food.

Pankhuri shares her experience of being back in shape

Feeling confident after regaining her shape, Pankhuri praised her dietitian for the sustainable diet plan. “While my diet is over now.. I know that in these 3 months my eating habits have changed and those changes in my diet I'm not going to be leaving . So all in all happy happy to be almost back to where I was. Back in my old jeans, back in my size "s".”

Later she mentioned that size is just a number and glorified the experience of pregnancy, She writes, “It's actually really not about the size.. coz I loved being fuller and pregnant.. but that sense of being closer to who and how you were also is big.. so here's to that!”

