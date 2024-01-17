PICS: Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s twin babies dress up in ethnic for Annaprashan ceremony

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s little ones Radhya and Raditya hit a milestone today as the couples celebrated their annaprashan. The new momma took to social media to share glimpses with netizens. Annaprashan is a ritual usually performed in the fifth month, where the baby is fed rice. In other words, a baby is introduced to solid food other than breastmilk.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode celebrate their twins’ annaprashan

Just a few hours back, Pankhuri Awasthy took to social media to upload glimpses of the occasion and wrote, “Radhya and Raditya’s Annaprashan #kheerchatayi #6monthssoon”.

The pictures show the little cuties dressed in adorable ethnic attire as they sit in their parents’ laps. While Radhya is seen sitting in daddy’s lap, Raditya is seen in mom’s.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy’s post here:

For the ceremony, momma Pankhuri dressed up in a white anarkali set. The white cotton anarkali features floral motifs. The simple outfit is perfect for the daytime ceremony making the new momma look gorgeous. She wore heavy earrings and a choker. Gautam Rode looked handsome in a white kurta that he paired with blue denims.

For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcomed twin babies in July last year. The couple are making the most of this new phase, and now, with their babies soon to be 6 months old, they are enjoying life with a lot of excitement. They share regular photos and videos on social media of precious moments they share together.

Reacting to Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram post, netizens requested them to reveal the babies’s faces. In the pictures, the faces are covered with a heart emoji. One user wrote, “Please do face reveal of baby girls.” Another commented, “When can we see their faces?”

Other users dropped lovely comments wishing the little bundle of joys a good life ahead. One user wrote, "My lovely babies wishing to all of you very happy life." Another commented, "Happy Annaprashan to Radhya and Raditya!!! May God always bless you and protect you both from evil eyes. Lots of love."

Actress Sunita Rajwar commented, "Tumhare bacche toh bahut hi sunder ho gae."

