Celeb couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been the talk of the town ever since they became a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. Although they were dating before entering the show, it was during their stint in Bigg Boss 17 that their relationship became a public spectacle. Even after the show went off air, Isha and Samarth were going headstrong until recently.

On April 17, speculations about Isha and Samarth no longer being together surfaced on the internet as netizens noticed that both were not following each other. Then exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Samarth Jurel disclosed that he and Isha have parted ways.

When Abhishek and Munawar discussed Isha-Samarth's relationship:

Now, again a video has been going viral on social media which will leave fans astonished. A video of Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui from Bigg Boss 17 house has been spreading on the internet like wildfire. In this clip, Abhishek and Munawar were seen discussing Isha and Samarth's relationship.

While talking to Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek states that Isha and Samarth might break up in two months after the show goes off air. Munawar then asks Abhishek whether he can bet on this, and Abhishek agrees. Munawar then bets that Isha and Samarth's relationship will end within four months after the show ends.

As Bigg Boss 17 went off the air on January 28, Munawar technically won the bet as Isha and Samarth's relationship ended within four months.

More about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship:

Before dating Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya dated Abhishek Kumar. Isha and Abhishek's relationship ended abruptly after former accused Abhishek of physical abuse. Later, the two met again after almost a year in Bigg Boss 17 house. Their rivalry started on the stage of the show and continued while they stayed together in the house.

As Abhishek slowly started having feelings again for Isha, Samarth Jurel entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17. Samarth's unexpected entry shocked Abhishek and Isha. Samarth claimed to be Isha's boyfriend whereas she denied them being in a relationship. However, later after being guided by her co-contestants, Isha accepted being in a relationship with Samarth.

On the show, Isha and Samarth were accused of bullying Abhishek. Abhishek and the couple constantly got into arguments during their stint on the reality show.

However, now, the reason for Isha and Samarth's breakup is still not revealed.

